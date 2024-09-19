Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav in Hyderabad from Sept 29

Hyderabad: Rashtrapati Nilayam, in collaboration with the Ministry of Development of the North-East Region and the Ministry of Culture, will host the first edition of Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav from September 29 to October 6. According to Rashtrapati Nilayam officials, president Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the mahotsav on September 28.



Visitors will get acquainted with the art, culture, crafts, and culinary diversity of the North-Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura. More than 300 artists and artisans from these states will be participating in the event.

People can visit the mahotsav between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm, and visitors can reserve their slot by visiting https://visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in. Entry to the mahotsav is free of charge, and an on-the-spot booking facility will also be available for walk-in visitors at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum.