Bhatti a minister for 30-40 pc commission!

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as the “40% Commission Minister,” Harish Rao questioned why he is burdening the people of Telangana to pocket 30–40% commissions. While CM Revanth Reddy claims there is no money, Rao said the government is resorting to loans.

He highlighted that under the Green Energy Policy, industrialists were allowed to procure green energy from any source by paying Rs 25,000 per application, generating Rs 600 crore in revenue. Rao alleged that the Chief Electrical Inspector’s office demanded bribes of Rs 20–30 lakh per megawatt and blocked approvals for even a single megawatt where the bribe was not paid.