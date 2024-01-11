  • Menu
Bhatti assures all support to Gaddar family

Bhatti assures all support to Gaddar family
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has assured that the State government would extend all support to the family members of...

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has assured that the State government would extend all support to the family members of revolutionary balladeer Gaddar, who passed away in August, 2023.

Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday visited the tomb of Gaddar at Mahabodhi Vidyalaya at Venkatapuram in Secunderabad and paid floral tributes. Later, he interacted with Gaddar's wife Vimala, son Suryam and daughter Vennala and enquired about their well-being. During the interaction, Gaddar's wife Vimala got emotional after seeing Vikramarka. The Deputy Chief Minister consoled her and assured that the State government would stand by Gaddar's family.

On the occasion, he recalled Gaddar’s struggle for people’s rights and said that the balladeer had played a pivotal role in using art and culture as a means of expression to bring attention to the struggles of the marginalised and oppressed in the society.

On the occasion, the family members handed over a petition to the Deputy Chief Minister seeking to organise Gaddar's birth and death anniversaries officially. Bhatti Vikramarka was accompanied by MLA Prem Sagar Rao and former MLA K Lakshma Reddy and other leaders.

