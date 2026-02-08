Bhatti assures rehabilitation of displaced shopkeepers

Khammam: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka assured rehabilitation to nearly 100 families who lost their livelihood after roadside shops were demolished near the Wyra bus stand during the previous BRS government’s tenure.

The affected families, who had been running small shops along the roadside for nearly four decades, met the Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday when his convoy halted while he was travelling from Wyra to Madhira.

Narrating their plight, they said that their shops were demolished on the pretext of reconstruction, leaving them without alternative livelihood.

Local MLA Malothu Ramdas Naik informed the Deputy Chief Minister that reconstruction of shops for the displaced families would require an estimated expenditure of around Rs 8 crore. Vikramarka, after interacting with the vendors—many of whom are currently running makeshift businesses on pushcarts—assured them that justice would be done.

He directed officials on the spot to submit a detailed project report with estimates for the construction of shops and assured that necessary approvals would be granted once the reports were received.

Later in the evening, Bhatti participated in a roadshow at Madhira as part of the Congress campaign for the upcoming municipal elections. The roadshow witnessed a large turnout, with people lining the main roads and junctions of the town.

Party supporters raised slogans in support of the Congress, while women welcomed the Deputy Chief Minister with traditional aarti. Cultural performances and drum beats added to the festive atmosphere during the procession.

Congress leaders said the enthusiastic response reflected growing public support for the party in the Madhira municipal elections.

The events were attended by State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, Handicrafts Corporation Chairman Naidu Satyanarayana, Khammam District Congress Committee president Nuthi Satyanarayana Goud, and others.