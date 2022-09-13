Bhatti dubs proposed Electricity Act as attack on federal spirit

Hyderabad: The CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka said in the Assembly on Monday that the Electricity Act proposed by the Centre was an attack on the federal spirit. He stressed the need to oppose the Act and demanded a resolution be passed by the House urging the government to withdraw it.

He was speaking during a short discussion on the New Electricity Bill to amend the Act. Stating that power subject was in the concurrent list, the CLP leader stated that the Act was nothing but an attack on the federal spirit.

"Every citizen who wants federal spirit should oppose the Act. "Institutions are being sold one after another. They sold airports, sea ports, and Vizag Steel Plant, which was achieved after a big fight, railways and giving away these to crony capitalists," said Vikramarka.

The CLP leader pointed out that a new trend of freebies was started by those supporting the BJP. He alleged that this was to stop the welfare schemes meant for the poor. "The BJP after coming to power waived Rs 12 lakh crore loans of PSUs and industrialists, but dubbed as freebies the assistance given to the poor, who don't have food and shelter," he said.

The Electricity Act was an attack on the Constitution.This should be protested by all. He mocked at the double engine government claims of the BJP.

Vikramarka took exception to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman questioning the Nirmal district collector. He sought to know how the DC was concerned with the Central government's share.

The minister should have asked whether the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, like Bayyaram Steel Plant, Kazipet Coach factory, have been honoured or not and should have allocated funds for them. He raised the issue of decreasing the cut-off marks for SCs and STs in the constable and SI posts on the lines of OCs and BCs. He wanted the Chief Minister to redress issues being raised by the VRAs.