Just In
Bhatti launches ‘Praja Palana’
Single application form for five guarantees viz. Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Indlu and Cheyutha schemes
Rangareddy: The state government on Thursday started receiving applications for implementation of six guarantees. In this regard, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, who commenced the ‘Praja Palana’ initiative here, emphasised the government’s commitment to its people, asserting, “This is not a government of aristocrats; it is a government of the people.”
Joined by local MLA Mal Reddy Rangareddy and District Collector Gautam Potru, the public governance programme commenced at the Abdullahpurmet Mandal centre in Ibrahimpatnam constituency where applications related to the government’s Six Guarantee Schemes were received from beneficiaries.
Vikramarka lauded the Congress government’s efficiency highlighting accessibility; one counter was established for every 100 applicants to ensure efficient application processing. Irrespective of political affiliations, Vikramarka affirmed that all eligible individuals would benefit from the welfare schemes.