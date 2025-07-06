Live
Bhatti to tour Mahabubabad on Tuesday

Mahabubabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with state ministers, will visit the district on Tuesday July 8, informed District Collector Advaith Kumar. On Saturday, the Collector conducted a review meeting on the upcoming tour, along with Additional Collector Lenin Vatsal Toppo and Revenue Divisional Officers.
The Collector said that Bhatti will lay foundation stones and inaugurate development works in Mahabubabad and Kesamudram mandals. He directed concerned officials to make arrangements through the district administration for their visit.
The Collector advised that drinking water facilities, medical camps, sanitation, traffic management, and parking arrangements should be made in coordination with the respective departments to ensure the Deputy CM’s visit is a success.