Bhatti Vikramarka pitches skills for Telangana growth

Hyderabad: DeputyChief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka declared that Telangana’s future growth will be powered by strong foundations in education, skills, and employment, aligning with the vision outlined in the 'Telangana Rising 2047' document. He was addressing the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of the University College of Science and Technology Hyderabad (UCESTH), formerly Nagarjuna Sagar Engineering College, established in 1965, on Friday.

Addressing students, faculty, and alumni, Bhatti Vikramarka urged every stakeholder to contribute to transforming Telangana into a global growth engine, stressing the crucial role of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH). He praised the institution's six-decade journey, from its founding in 1965 to becoming India’s first technological university in 1972, and today, a globally recognised campus. He hailed JNTUH as a “national asset” that has nurtured lakhs of engineers, innovators, administrators, and technologists who have made significant contributions both in India and abroad.

Highlighting the reforms under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Deputy Chief Minister stated that the government has restored trust, transparency, and dignity in recruitment examinations. He noted that technical education is being modernised through the Young India Skills University initiative, with 65 ITIs already upgraded to advanced technology centres and plans to transform all 104 centres. Furthermore, plans are underway to establish a Bharat Skill University equivalent to JNTUH.

“Education is not a cost but an investment for the future,” he said, assuring that the legitimate demands of JNTUHincluding land lease resolution, tax exemptions, and Rs 800 crore for infrastructure renewalwill be positively considered. He encouraged students to focus on innovation over rote learning, cultivate healthy academic habits, and utilise incubation centres and J-Hub to prepare for Telangana’s emergence as a leading startup hub, with India projected to cross 1,000 'unicorns' by 2027. He also called upon alumni to contribute to another 60 years of glory for the institution.

On the occasion, Bhatti Vikramarka felicitated Young Achiever Awardees. Adviser to the Telangana Government, K Keshava Rao, congratulated UCESTH on completing 60 years and inaugurated the Diamond Jubilee Pylon.

Vice-Chancellor Prof T Kishen Kumar Reddy highlighted JNTUH’s evolution from three constituent colleges to ten, with nearly 200 affiliated colleges and 3.5 lakh students. He emphasised the university’s role in conducting competitive examinations and its commitment to emerging fields like quantum computing and AI/ML, noting applications for funding under the National Quantum Mission.