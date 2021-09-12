Bhongir: 385 2-BHK houses have no power

Yadadri-Bhongir : Government Whip Aler MLA Gongidi Sunitha on Saturday urged Minister for Energy Gunthakandla Jagadish Reddy to provide power facility to 385 double bedroom houses which are ready for housewarming in Moosaipet, Vangapally, Turkapally, Motakonduru, Athmakur (M), Uppal Pahad, Aler and Kolanpaka villages in Aler constituency.

She called on the Minister in Hyderabad and submitted a memorandum to him. The Aler MLA mentioned that estimations were prepared for electricity facility for the 2-BHK houses and added that the houses would be allocated only if the funds were allocated by the electricity department.