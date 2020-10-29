Bhongir: Auto driver robs aged couple, arrested

Yadadri-Bhongir : Bhongir police arrested an offender who robbed gold ornaments from an elderly couple and recovered the stolen property from his possession. The arrested was identified as Shanazar alias Shanawaz alias Dilli (48) who is by profession an auto driver settled in Bhongir town and a native of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh State.

According to DCP Naryana Reddy, on Dasara festival day morning, Shanazar along with his auto came to the Bhongir bus stand and found one old aged couple who were waiting there and observed that the gold ornaments in the old lady's neck.

The auto driver approached them and asked where they wanted to go. The accused agreed to drop them at Bibi Nagar. As the couple got in the auto, the accused diverted the victims and took them to an isolated place near Ramakrishnapuram in Bhongir town, threatened them and robbed off the gold ornaments which included 2 ear studs and 1 gold necklace totaling to 3 tolas, from the woman and dropped them near a Dhaba at Teachers Colony and fled from the scene.

The victim couple complained about the robbery in Bhongir police station. The police identified the accused through CCTV footage and arrested Shanazar at his residence located in Jaleelpura and seized the stolen gold ornaments, an iron rod (used to threaten the victims), his auto and a cell phone from his possession.

DCP appreciated Bhongir town CI Venkanna and his team for cracking the robbery case.