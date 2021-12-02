Bhongir: Collectorate complex set for inauguration

Bhongir: The state-of-the-art integrated collectorate building of Yadadri-Bhongir district is almost finished, district officials are planning its inauguration soon.

As part of carving new districts, the Yadadri-Bhongir district was formed with 17 mandals and two sub divisions, namely Bhongir and Choutuppal, on Dussehra festival day in 2016. However, the foundation stone for new integrated collectorate was laid only in October 2017 at Rayagiri village in Bhongir mandal in the district. Along with Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, Ministers Jagadish Reddy and Indrakaran Reddy took part in the foundation programme.

Building construction was taken up by the R&B department and it was proposed to complete the building by 2018 but it took another 3 years for various reasons including funds crunch and the corona pandemic.

The collectorate is spread over 12 acres and the estimated cost of construction of 31 offices with various facilities such as guest houses for Collector, additional collectors, DRO and four quarters for district officials is put at Rs 53.20 crore.

The complex which houses 31 offices was constructed in three floors (G+2), with a plinth area of 1.2 lakh square feet. Works on roads, electrification and gardening on the premises of collectorate were already completed. Only a few minor works are left.

Besides official buildings, a separate chamber for minister with a meeting hall and PA office has also been constructed on the first floor of the building with all amenities.

Residences of collector, additional collectors and DRO are completed. Only minor works of 4 quarters remain to be completed. The officials of R&B also arranged a helipad on the collectorate premises for the convenience of CM and other VVIPs.

R&B Assistant Executive Engineer Saidulu informed that the government designed the integrated collectorate with a view to bringing all the government offices at one place to make it for the people to meet Collector and other officials at one place.

He said that the district collectorate building is ready to occupy and added that in another fortnight all pending works would be completed. The date of inauguration of the collectorate building will be decided by higher officials and district administration, he added.