Bhongir: DCP Narayana Reddy says 395 lockdown violation cases registered

Bhongir: Yadadri-Bhongir Zone DCP Narayana Reddy warned to take stringent action if anyone violates lockdown rules in the district.

Speaking to the media at Aler on Friday, the DCP said all wines shops in the district were sealed during the lockdown and will be sealed again if the shop owners sell liquor through back door methods.

He informed that Aler police on Friday arrested a few persons in connection with transporting banned country-made liquor (arrack). Selling liquor during the lockdown and producing banned arrack is punishable and will be sent to jail as per the law, he underlined.

DCP Narayana Reddy urged the people to wear masks and maintain social distance mandatorily whenever they come outside for buying essential commodities and other items. He advised them to follow the lockdown regulations to prevent themselves from getting coronavirus.

He directed the shop owners, who are selling essential commodities, to shut down their shops by 1 pm. As many as 395 lockdown violation cases were registered in the district by Thursday and some more cases were registered on Friday too, he informed.

Special Operations Team (SOT) police have arrested a person on the charges of selling liquor illegally at Choutuppal in the district and seized liquor bottles worth Rs 50,000 from his possession.