Bhongir: Former MP Bhoora Narsaiah Goud unveils statue of Sardar Sarvai Goud Papanna

Kolanpaka ( Yadadri-Bhongir): Bhongir former MP Bhoora Narsaiah Goud unveiled the statue of Sardar Sarvai Goud Papanna at Kolanpaka of Aler constituency in the district on Saturday.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy stated that it is duty of every citizen of this soil to remember the warriors of Telangana armed struggle.

Speaking on the occasion, Narsaiah said that Papanna won 20 provinces and was ruled the Golconda Fort, 300 years ago. He assured to establish statue of Papanna at Tank Bund after congress comes into power in the State.

Telangana State was formed with the efforts and sacrifices of backward sections of the society. He assured to re-start the development activities in his MP territorial which were stopped due to corona.

He said TRS government provided employment to toddy tappers by opening toddy shops, ex-gratia increased to Rs 5 lakh in death of toddy tappers during the work, removed tax on palm trees and added that plans are afoot to establish Neera centers in every mandal in the State in the interest of toddy tappers.

He advised the people do not mockery the democracy by selling their votes. MPP Gandamalla Ashok, ZPTC Kududula Nagesh, Sarpanchs Laxmi Prasad , Ram Prasad, TPCC secretary Janagaon Upender Reddy and others were present.