Bhongir: Sanitation workers get new uniforms

Bhongir: Taking the invaluable services of sanitation workers into account, the district administration took initiative to instill enthusiasm and confidence among them with a new dress code. District Collector Pamela Satpathi implemented the dress code recently after doing a lot of exercise for three months.

The new uniforms were handed over to the sanitation and other department workers working in 421 gram panchayats and 6 municipalities in the district.

For men, the new dress code is the green colour shirt and khaki pants and for women, polyester mixed cotton skyblue colour saris with red Zari border and same colour blouse.

Workers with new uniform are seen across the district.

As part of improving the significance of handlooms, the State government has been suggesting the staff and workers of various government departments to wear handlooms once in a week.

Following the advice of the State government, the district Collector added handlooms under the new dress code for the sanitation workers.

The responsibility of weaving handloom clothes for the sanitation workers is given to the Handloom Weavers Society in Koyyalagudem village of Choutuppal mandal in the district.

The handloom workers weaved the necessary 6,000 metres green clothes in a span of 2 months as only 20 to 30 metres can be weaved on looms per day.

The yarn for the cloth was specially designed. The production cost of cloth for 6,000 metres cloth was Rs 2 lakh, whereas, as many as 200 workers got employment under this project.

Sarees for women and clothes for khaki pants for men were brought from TESCO through indent.

Officials of the district opined that Collector Pamela Satpathi worked a lot for the design of cloths of khaki pants of men and red bordered saree for women.

The government is providing two pairs of uniforms to workers of municipalities and gram panchayat every year. Most of the men used to wear khaki pants, whereas, women used to wear sarees as per their choice.

Collector Pamella Satpthi with a thought of providing a special look to workers who are striving hard to keep towns and villages clean, took the decision of introducing a new dress code for them and implemented it successfully.

The district administration bore the cost of the uniforms of the municipal and gram panchayat workers. The cost of one sari was Rs 350, whereas it got pants' clothes for Rs 476 and chirt's clothes for Rs 585.

Clothes are being handed over to the workers to avoid measurements problems and charges of stitching are being provided by respective municipalities and gram panchayats.

Steps have been taken to provide 1,100 sarees in gram panchayats and 500 in municipalities.

Also steps have been taken to provide pants and shirts to 1,133 men working in gram panchayats and 240 workers in municipalities. The District administration is taking all measures to provide two dresses to each worker and at the same time officials of Panchayath Raj and Municipalities are taking measures in such a way that every worker has to attend to his duty wearing new uniform.