‘Bhudhar’ to revolutionise land survey in State, asserts Ponguleti

Khammam: Revenue, Housing and Information Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy asserted that the State government aims to ensure permanent ownership security for farmers by digitising every inch of land and taking modern land administration services closer to the people through the ‘Bhudhar’ initiative. Speaking after distributing certificates to trained licensed surveyors at the Khammam Collectorate (IDOC), here, on Sunday the Minister said the government has introduced the ‘Bhu Bharati’ Act to resolve complications created by the previous Dharani system and make land governance farmer-friendly.

He said outdated survey methods using chains and tapes have been replaced with advanced rover-based technology that offers centimetre-level accuracy. “As part of the initiative, 600 rovers have been procured and supplied to districts, while about 5,500 licensed surveyors trained by the government have been deployed across mandals based on land area,” he said.

In Khammam district, the Minister said 47 surveyors who qualified in the second phase were issued appointment letters and asked to function with transparency and accountability.

Referring to alleged irregularities under the Dharani portal, Srinivas Reddy said forensic audits have already been completed in Sircilla and Siddipet districts and the reports are under government review. He added that similar audits would soon be conducted in the remaining 31 districts. The Minister rejected opposition criticism over land registrations, accusing them of attempting to mislead the public.

The Minister also expressed grief over the fire accident in Hyderabad’s Nampally area. He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is currently abroad, has directed officials to extend all support to the victims. The government will provide an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, he said. District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, Additional Collector Srinivas Reddy, Khammam Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agastya, Wyra MLA Ramdas Naik, State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao and other officials were present at the programme.