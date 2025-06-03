Bhuharathi Revenue Conference Begins in Mallampalli: Land Issues to Be Resolved at Field Level

Gadwal: Gattu Tahsildar Madan Mohan Goud inaugurated the prestigious Bhuharathi Revenue Conference organized by the Government of Telangana today at Mallampalli village in Gattu mandal.

As part of the conference, officials will examine land-related issues faced by farmers at the field level and initiate the necessary corrections in land records. Tahsildar Madan Mohan Goud stated that the Bhuharathi Revenue Conference is highly beneficial to the public, as it provides a platform for citizens to bring their land-related grievances to the attention of officials and seek prompt resolutions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Tahsildar emphasized the government's commitment to resolving land issues efficiently through direct interaction and field inspections.

Several officials and community members participated in the event, including Revenue Inspector Sheikshavali, Senior Assistant Nagireddy, former Mallampalli Deputy Sarpanch Lakshmanna, Chagadona Paramesh, Chinnonipalli Jayaram Goud, and other revenue staff.