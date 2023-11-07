Bhupalpally: Cong’s Gandra vows to fulfill six guarantees

Bhupalpally: Within three months after winning the elections to the Telangana Assembly, the Congress will start implementing the ‘Six Guarantees’ which it assured to the people, Bhupalpally Congress candidate Gandra Sathyanarayana Rao, aka Sathenna, said.

Addressing a gathering on the 16th day of his Praja Deevena Yatra in Mogullapally mandal on Monday, he criticised the BRS government, accusing it of failing to provide compensation to the flood-affected people in Bhupalpally constituency.

Several issues faced by the people remained unaddressed for the last nine years, Sathenna said. “Even though River Godavari is so close, the farmers in the district are yet to get benefitted by it. The hospital in Bhupalpally is not well-equipped; however, the ruling party claims that it had done a lot for the healthcare of the people,” Sathenna said. On the other hand, the private hospitals are not ready to treat the patients on Arogyasri health card, he said.

The Congress will fulfil the ‘Six Guarantees’ - Mahalakshmi scheme, free RTC bus travel for women, subsidized gas cylinders, Rythu Bharosa, paddy crop bonus, and free electricity - if it was voted to power, Sathenna said.

The KCR government failed to fulfil its election promises, especially the double bedroom houses to the poor, three acres to the dalit families, unemployment allowance to the jobless, Sathenna pointed out. He said that people are voluntarily joining the Congress, indicating the end of KCR rule.