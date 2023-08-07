Bhupalpally: Gruha Lakshmi units sanctioned

Bhupalpally: The State Government is to provide 4,150 units to the poor in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district under Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Of the 4,150 units, 2,650 have been allocated to Bhupalpally assembly constituency and the remaining to the Manthani constituency. It may be mentioned here that the government will provide a financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to the beneficiaries who have their own piece of land for the construction of their houses.

District Collector Bhavesh Mishra said that the people seeking the benefit under the Gruha Lakshmi will have to submit their application at the special counters set up in mandal, municipal and Collectorate before August 10. The selection of beneficiaries will be based on eligible criteria laid down by the government. He said that special teams will take up field visits to examine the eligibility of the applicants. The scrutiny will be done by August 20 and the list of beneficiaries will be displayed on August 25, he said.

According to Mulugu district collector Ila Tripathi, 3,790 houses have been sanctioned for the Mulugu district. Of which 2,590 have been allocated to Mulugu assembly constituency and the rest for Bhadrachalam constituency.

Applications will be received up to August 10; scrutiny by August 20; and the announcement of beneficiaries is on August 25, Tripathi said.