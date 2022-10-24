Big jolt to BJP, ex MP Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar all set to join TRS

Hyderabad: In a jolt to Bharatiya Janata Party in the State, the BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar is all set to join the TRS (BRS) on Monday. He called on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday, in this regard.



Anand Bhaskar who is also a prominent leader from Padmashali community and senior journalist, stated that the Chief Minister took numerous measures for the development of the handloom sector and welfare of the weavers in the State.

He had also expressed his displeasure over the imposition of GST on the handlooms and textiles by the BJP government at the Centre, terming it as an attempt to weaken the sector.

Hailing from a weaver's family, the former MP told Chandrashekar Rao that he could not bear the BJP's anti-people policies to benefit the corporate sector and was resigning to the BJP. He expressed his interest to join the TRS (BRS) formally on Monday.

Ananda Bhaskar also hailed the welfare and development programmes implemented in the State. He hoped that KCR would play a key role in national politics through the Bharat Rashtra Samithi.