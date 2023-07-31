Live
Big relief as Godavari waters start receding
Water level in Godavari receded to 50 feet at 8 pm Sunday. It was above the danger level at Bhadrachalam in the morning. This has led to the third danger alert being lifted, but the second emergency alert remains in effect.
Bhadrachalam: Water level in Godavari receded to 50 feet at 8 pm Sunday. It was above the danger level at Bhadrachalam in the morning. This has led to the third danger alert being lifted, but the second emergency alert remains in effect.
The river is yet to pull back from the steps of Pushkar Ghats. Holi dips by the devotees were not allowed in the river. Officials are advising people in flooded areas to remain alert, as the floodwaters are still present. Many people have already been moved to rehabilitation centers. District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala inspected flood relief centres and interacted with the inmates about the conditions there. Parnasala which is located near the temple town is still under a sheet of water. Similar is the situation at Sitamma Vagu as well.
Road transport is yet to resume at full operational levels as the river is still in spate. It is preliminarily estimated that around 1,060 acres of crops were submerged in Kothagudem district.
The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and will continue to issue alerts as needed. Meanwhile, the inflow into the Sri Ram Sagar project in Nizamabad district has decreased to 8,100 cusecs. The outflow is also 8,100 cusecs. The water storage capacity is 83.81 tmcft, out of a total capacity of 90 tmcft.
The inflow into the Nizam Sagar project in Kamareddy district has also decreased to 4,800 cusecs. The same amount of water is being released downstream. The water storage capacity is 17.34 tmcft, out of a total capacity of 17.80 tmcft.