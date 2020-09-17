Big relief for LRS applicants: KTR

Hyderabad: The State Government has decided to collect regularisation fee based on the market value of the land at the time of registration. This announcement by the minister for MAUD K T Rama Rao came as a big relief to all those who had applied for land regularisation.



Replying to a short duration discussion in Assembly on 'Civic works and other infrastructure facilities in GHMC and its surrounding areas and other Municipalities,' KTR said, a modified GO regarding this amendment would be issued on Thursday. The property owners can apply with Rs 1,000 as application fee by October 15 and can pay the regularization fee by the end of this financial year, said the minister. The government had provided one last opportunity to the property owners to regularise their properties. Layouts and registered sale-deeds existing as on August 26, 2020 only would be considered for LRS.

Regarding GO 58 and 59, the minister said that the government would take a policy decision soon. The minister promised to complete the Metro Rail project in Old City by the end of the term of TRS government.

Works worth Rs 2,020 crore were going on in Old City under SRDP. He assured the members of completing the Charminar Pedestrianisation Programme soon. He also said that 20 tmc feet of water would be taken from Sunkesula apart from Keshavapuram reservoir to cater to the drinking water needs of Hyderabad. The State government has a proposal to link Kondapochamma with Gandipet and Musi, he said but added that it would take time.

Earlier, the Minister informed the members about the initiatives of the government in municipalities. The government has taken up several path-breaking legislations for urban local bodies for better governance and citizen centric services. The minister talked about the new municipal Act, TS-bPASS Act, and other initiatives. The government was spending Rs 67,035 crore for road works under the Strategic Road Development Project in GHMC, flyovers and missing link roads, he said.

The minister said that the government wanted to construct skyways from Paradise to Kompally and from Secunderabad to JBS but the Centre and Defence establishment has not granted required permission. The cable bridge at Durgam Cheruvu would be another iconic structure of Hyderabad, he said.

Speaking on the welfare activities, the Minister referred to initiatives like setting up of 198 Basti Dawakhanas in notified slums. Another 300 dawakhanas would be set up in next four months time. Annapurna canteens, he said were providing meals to 5 crore people, including free meals to one crore people during lockdown. The government would complete 1 lakh double bedroom houses by December. He also talked about the housing project at Kollur with Rs 1,400 crore stating that it was first of its kind in India.

The Minister also mentioned about various initiatives of GHMC like LED lighting and CCTV cameras. He listed the awards won by Hyderabad as the most lovable and livable city in the world.