Big relief to Srilakshmi: High Court asks CBI Court not to take action against IAS officer

Srilakshmi, an IAS officer working in the AP government, received a big relief on Friday. The High Court heard a petition filed by Srilakshmi seeking a stay of the hearing on the OMC charge sheet and issued interim orders and directed the CBI court not to take any action or pass orders against Srilakshmi.



The High Court on Friday heard pleas on Jagan Disproportionate Assets, OMC and Emaar cases.

Vijaya Sai Reddy and Jagathy Publications have filed petitions against the CBI court's decision to hear the ED case first.

Vijayasaireddy's Counsel queried that if the CBI cases were not settled first, the two should be tried in parallel. The Counsel for ED proposed to take the hearing first and adjourn the judgment if necessary.

Counsels for both the parties said it was unclear which of the CBI and ED cases would be tried first. The High Court said it would look into various court judgments and conduct a comprehensive inquiry.

Srilakshmi's Counsel queried that the trial be stayed until the investigation into the border dispute is completed.

The CBI informed the Court that the investigation into the OMC case was complete and another charge sheet would not be filed. Further, the CBI court said it had already considered the statement of the investigating officer, and the CBI informed the court.

The High Court opined that it was not sufficient to say orally and that it should be submitted in writing.

Until then, Srilakshmi has asked the Court to stay the proceedings in the CBI Court. Moreover, Srilakshmi informed the Court that the CBI Court had already imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 for not hearing the arguments and that it would take a decision on the discharge petition if the arguments were not heard on December 12.

Responding to this, the bench issued interim directions to the CBI court not to take any action against Srilakshmi, till further orders.