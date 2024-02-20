BITS organises 2nd international conference

Hyderabad: BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, organised a second international conference titled ‘Innovating the Future: The Second International Conference on Novel Materials Technologies for Energy and Environmental Applications’ (NMTE2A-2024).

According to the officials, the conference provided a platform for top minds from various sectors to discuss pioneering advancements in materials for energy and environmental applications, including polymers, catalysis, fuels, and simulation that have the potential to shape tomorrow’s world.

The conference was organised by the Department of Chemical Engineering, BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus, and around 200 members participated in the event. and 20 invited speakers from various academia and industries such as IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IICT, DRDO, ARCI, TCS Research, HBL, and many other renowned institutions also participated.