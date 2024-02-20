Live
- Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's 'X' Account Hacked, Cyber Crime Police Investigate
- Bhishma Dwadashi 2024: Date, timing, rituals, significance and all you need to know
- Young Telugu actor ties the knot in Jodhpur ceremony
- Dhanush unveils first look poster and title for his 50th Film – ‘Raayan’
- After ‘HHVM,’ Nidhhi Agerwal to be part of another mega film!
- Sreeleela responds to a troll video on her performance in ‘Guntur Kaaram’
- CP tells trainees to be self-disciplined
- Kiara Advani set to join Ranveer Singh in highly anticipated ‘Don 3’
- Delhi Earns Dubious Distinction: Highest Tax Evasion Record Sparks Urgent Inquiry
- Devotional Gathering in Kannepalli Tomorrow (21-02-2024)
Just In
BITS organises 2nd international conference
Hyderabad: BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, organised a second international conference titled ‘Innovating the Future: The Second International Conference on...
Hyderabad: BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, organised a second international conference titled ‘Innovating the Future: The Second International Conference on Novel Materials Technologies for Energy and Environmental Applications’ (NMTE2A-2024).
According to the officials, the conference provided a platform for top minds from various sectors to discuss pioneering advancements in materials for energy and environmental applications, including polymers, catalysis, fuels, and simulation that have the potential to shape tomorrow’s world.
The conference was organised by the Department of Chemical Engineering, BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus, and around 200 members participated in the event. and 20 invited speakers from various academia and industries such as IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IICT, DRDO, ARCI, TCS Research, HBL, and many other renowned institutions also participated.