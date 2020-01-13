BJP accuses TRS of intimidating candidates

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State general secretary G Premender Reddy alleged that the TRS leadership trying to threaten, lure and entice BJP candidates not to file their nominations in the municipal elections.

Addressing media here on Sunday, the BJP leader said that the TRS leaders and MLAs are acting at the behest of its working president KT Rama Rao to prevent BJP candidates to win the elections in the civic bodies unanimously.

He alleged that several candidates of the BJP are receiving threatening calls, or in-person approached to lure them offering inducements to withdraw from filing nominations.

He alleged that TRS Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao is trying to mount pressure on a BJP woman candidate in Parakala municipality of Warangal rural district not to file nominations.

"We have lodged a police complaint about threatening the BJP candidates. The undemocratic ways adopted by the TRS leadership is the beginning of its fall in the days to come," he added.

The BJP leader said that the TRS has not done anything to improve the basic amenities, including its electoral promise of providing drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha in the civic bodies.

It has been taking development works only for using the funds provided by the Centre under various schemes.

Yet, the State government is claiming to carry development projects in the municipalities and municipal corporations in the State.

Urging people to support the BJP's development agenda for the improvement of civic bodies in the State, he predicted that the TRS will learn its lesson in the civic bodies.