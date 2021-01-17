BJP aims to form government in 2023: Bandi Sanjay

BJP will strive hard to grab the power in 2023 general elections, said the party Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay. "The party will move forward for the sake of the country and righteousness," he said.

Speaking at the party's executive committee meeting, he said that the party is looking forward to hoist the saffron flag on the Golconda Fort. "The separate state has been achieved to fulfil public aspirations. However, no progress has been seen," he said, adding that TRS government failed to keep up the promise of creating three lakh employment opportunities in the state.

He also lashed out at the Chief Minister for pushing the state into debts and also said that government's double bedroom houses to the poor are being constructed with the funds issued by the central government.

Sanjay said that the BJP party has taken up several welfare works during the pandemic while the ruling party leaders were resting at homes fearing of the infection.