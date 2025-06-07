BJP Aiza unit meeting held

Gadwal: A special meeting was held at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Aiza town under the leadership of Aiza town BJP president Kompati Bhagat Reddy and mandal president Gopalakrishna to mark the completion of 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP leader Venkataramulu emphasized the Modi government’s transformative journey over the past 11 years, highlighting its roadmap for turning India into a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India) by 2047 — the 100th anniversary of Indian Independence. He elaborated on the government’s clear and structured vision to transform India into a fully developed nation by 2047.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to spread awareness among the people about the Viksit Bharat mission and the Modi government’s development and welfare initiatives across all sections of society.