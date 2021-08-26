BJP all set to win in Huzurabad: Vijayashanti

Hyderabad: Former MP and senior BJP leader Vijayashanti on Wednesday asserted that the party was all set to win the ensuing by-election in Huzurabad. This would be a setback for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Speaking after releasing audio songs on party chief Bandi Sanjay's 'padayatra' slated to start on August 28, she said, "No matter how many tricks the CM plays, with various schemes, nothing will work this time. No one can stop the victory of BJP candidate Itala Rajender."

The BJP leader said she was confident that Bandi's padayatra would be a huge success. She called upon people to take part in the yatra in large numbers. "The seven-year rule of KCR has been all about exploitation of people; they are fed up with his dictatorial rule. The BJP is the only alternative to TRS in the State. It is a disciplined party and the Centre has brought many schemes, which the TRS is preventing from reaching people," she stated.

Vijayashanti alleged that the Telangana has gone into hands of one family. "The CM is behaving like he can do anything. People are in trouble; they are sent to jail for questioning. The BJP should come to power in Telangana if something good should happen to people."

Stating that people were eager for the yatra, NVSS Prabhakar said it would become 'Maha Sangram Yatra' in the coming days. He said though the EWS reservations were implemented across the country, it was not in force in the State. "About 6.22 lakh people have been severely affected because of non-implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme. Though many houses were constructed in West Bengal and Odisha under the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna', the State diluted it in Telangana", he alleged.