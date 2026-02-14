BJP alleges assault on Nalgonda District President by DSP

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party has lodged a formal complaint with the Director General of Police following an alleged assault on Nalgonda District President Nagam Varshith Reddy by a local Deputy Superintendent of Police.

According to party reports, the incident occurred at a polling station during the municipal elections on Friday. The BJP claims that the official physically assaulted Reddy when he questioned the suspicious entry of 150 burqa-clad individuals at the station. This influx raised significant alarms regarding potential bogus voting and electoral malpractice.

In their petition, BJP leaders have demanded the immediate suspension of the DSP and a thorough departmental inquiry into his conduct. The party is also seeking a verification of voter records for that specific location to ensure the sanctity of the ballot. Highlighting the necessity for a fair process, party representatives urged the police department to uphold its neutrality and protect the integrity of the democratic exercise.

They asserted that such high-handedness by uniformed officers undermines public confidence in the election machinery.

The BJP has called for swift intervention to prevent further irregularities and to ensure that all frontline officials act without political bias during the ongoing urban local body polls. This demand for accountability underscores the rising tensions as the state concludes its significant municipal voting phase.