BJP alleges Congress HILT policy defective

Hyderabad: Terming the HILT policy as defective, BJP Legislature Party leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the Congress government’s attitude appears to be: “If the BRS government did injustice with its GRID policy, we will do injustice with our HILT policy.” He demanded that the government initiate action against the heads of the previous BRS government for indulging in illegal activities under the GRID policy. While participating in a short discussion on HILT policy on Tuesday in the Assembly, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the government is engaged in real estate business with industrial areas in the name of the HILT policy.

He said, “The HILT policy is defective because the Congress government will get Rs 90,000 crore if it follows the BRS government’s GRID policy on 9,292 acres. But the Congress government is presenting a different version.”

Maheshwar Reddy demanded the government provide ‘land-to-land’ transfers to ensure industries do not disappear from the state. He also sought clarification on whether the government will create lung spaces or commercial spaces while relocating industries from Hyderabad. Additionally, he questioned why IDA Bollaram industries were not included in the HILT Policy.

Speaking on Telangana Rising-2047, Maheshwar Reddy asked the state government whether Telangana is rising in scams, corruption, or failure to implement the six assurances. He urged the government to focus on improving the existing city’s basic needs like education and infrastructure instead of speaking solely about a future city.