BJP and TRS Govts have slowed down the pace of India's growth: Uttam

Hyderabad, Aug 15: Congress MP & former TPCC President Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that BJP Govt at the Centre and TRS Govt in Telangana have slowed down the pace of India's growth in the last eight years. He said it was the vision of first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and the follow-up by other Congress PMs which transformed the country into a force to reckon with. However, their efforts were being undermined by the present Modi and KCR regimes.

He was speaking to media persons after participating in the 76th Independence Day celebrations in Hyderabad on Monday. He hoisted the national flag in Hill Ridge Colony, Hyderabad. Later, he participated in the 'Azadi Ka Garvav Yatra' along with AICC Secretary Nadeem Javed, TPCC Working Presidents Mahesh Kumar Goud, Dr J. Geetha Reddy and Anjan Yadav, Youth Congress President Shiv Sena, Minority Dept Chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, OBC Dept Chairman Nuthi Srikanth Goud and hundreds of Congress leaders and workers.

Speaking to media persons later, Uttam Kumar Reddy said that he was proud to be a member of the Congress party which was at the forefront of the Indian independence movement and played a key role in India's magnificent progress after independence. He said those who came to power by questioning the contribution of the Congress party too are celebrating the diamond jubilee of the country's independence. He said BJP and RSS have not made any contribution to the freedom movement. Instead, RSS found Savarkar apologised to the British Government and RSS members acted as British spies to sabotage the freedom movement. He said RSS did not hoist the national flag at its headquarters for 52 years. But today, on the completion of 75 years of independence, even RSS was forced to embrace the Tiranga, the national flag, designed and introduced by Congress leaders.

Commenting on the Independence Day speech of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao at Golconda Fort today, Uttam Kumar Reddy said KCR did not mention anything about his failed promises. He said KCR had made huge promises while delivering the Independence Day speech for the first time after becoming Chief Minister in 2014. He said KCR kept repeating old promises and made a lot of new ones in subsequent I-Day speeches. But the TRS Govt did not fulfil a single promise. Instead of admitting failure and tendering an apology to the people for not doing anything in the last eight years, today KCR made hollow claims of development. Just like previous years, KCR's speech was full of lies, fake promises and false claims, he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that KCR should have explained the present economic condition of Telangana State. "With debts of nearly Rs. 5 lakh crore and no increase in resources, TRS Govt is not in a position to fully implement a welfare scheme or introduce a new scheme. If the State Govt fails to get fresh loans, it will not be in a position to pay salaries or pensions. KCR supported the Modi Govt for the last eight years and failed to extract any benefit for Telangana. Today, TRS and BJP leaders are engaged in a blame game to distract people's attention from their combined failure," he said.

He said it was the Congress party which brought freedom to the country and also created Telangana. Therefore, only the Congress party has the potential and commitment to think and act to ensure the growth, development and prosperity of India, including Telangana. He said that the Congress party would continue to expose the failures of the BJP and TRS Govts. He expressed confidence that the Congress party would return to power in the next elections in Telangana and fulfil the people's aspirations.