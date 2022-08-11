BJP appoints Sunil Bansal as party pointsman of Telangana

Hyderabad: The BJP, which has focused on Telangana as their next target to get into power in the State has appointed Sunil Bansal as the incharge of Telangana. Bansal is said to be the architect of the party's emphatic win in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday made appointment of incharge of the party and Sunil Bansal, who was incharge of Uttar Pradesh, would now be the incharge of Telangana. He would also be in incharge of the States like Odisha, West Bengal and also of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the party leaders the appointment of Bansal as incharge of the State attains significance as the party wants to get as many Lok Sabha seats as possible from the State. Party leaders said that he had played a key role during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections when the BJP won 71 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats from Uttar Pradesh and brought the party into power in 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections. Now with the new government in Uttar Pradesh, the party wanted to utilise his services in Telangana as the elections are due in 2023. Bansal who is said to be the close aide of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is from Uttar Pradesh and started his career from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Before taking charge of the party's organisational general secretary, he was a Pracharak in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The present incharge of the party in Telangana Tarun Chugh was sent to Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP, which had done well in the GHMC elections has big hopes from Telangana as the party leaders say that the State was the gateway of South for the party.