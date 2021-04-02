BJP asks CM KCR to wake up from his slumber

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao on Friday said that BJP was holding the TRS government responsible for the sudden spike in Covid-related deaths in the State.

In a statement here, Rao said that the media reported as many as 17 cases of Covid deaths in a single day at Gandhi Hospital. However, the State government health bulletin is not even reporting a fraction of the actual numbers.

"If Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is adopting non-reporting of Covid-19 cases and related deaths, as an official policy, BJP warns that the State will witness an unprecedented rise of infection in the weeks ahead," he said

The vaccination programme in the State is also at a very slow pace, due to the nonchalant attitude of CM KCR in this regard. There is not a single promotional statement, leave alone a concerted campaign by CM KCR and his government to encourage vaccination among the public in the State.

The BJP leader demanded that the CM wake up from his slumber and initiate ramp up testing and treatment in the State.