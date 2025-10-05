BJP biased against Telangana, alleges BRS leader

Senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao, on Sunday, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being biased against Telangana and asked why the Union government has not released funds to the state for Godavari Pushkaram.

He said that the BJP-led government at the Centre gave Rs 100 crore to Andhra Pradesh for Godavari Pushhakarm scheduled in 2027 but gave nothing to Telangana.

"The same BJP which gave Andhra Rs 100 crore gave nothing to Telangana, which gave the party eight MPs. Is there no Godavari river in Telangana? Why is the BJP not giving funds to Telangana for Godavari Pushkaram," he asked.

The former Minister was speaking at a meeting in Gandhari Mandal of Yellareddy constituency in Nizamabad district to welcome local BJP leaders and activists, who joined the BRS.

Minister Rao said that since the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won elections in Andhra Pradesh and it is a regional party which made Delhi bow.

He remarked that BRS had its MPs, it would have also forced the BJP to release funds for Telangana.

"BJP is not 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas', it's total bakwaas. BJP is not on the side of the poor, farmers or Dalits. It is only on the side of North India," he said.

Targeting the Centre for its 'bias', he said that out of 157 medical colleges announced by it, not a single medical college was given to Telangana.

"Is Telangana not a part of the country. Why is Telangana so insignificant for BJP," he asked.

Minister Rao also said that the support price for wheat is Rs 216 higher than paddy.

"Wheat grown in north India has value but rice grown in Telangana has no value. Every farmer has lost Rs 7,000 per acre for voting for the BJP," he added.

Alleging that both national parties -- BJP and Congress -- have done all sorts of injustices to Telangana, Minister Rao claimed that only BRS can protect the interests of Telangana.

Stating that the BRS has two more years to bounce back, he told the party cadres to work unitedly to ensure that the BRS flag flies high once again.

He said that if people want Telangana to get funds and its due share from Centre, people should bring the BRS back to power and also elect its MPs.