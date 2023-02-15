BJP bound to come to power in Telangana: Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Tuesday that the party is going to form the next government in Telangana as the KCR government has failed the State miserably.

While releasing a list of candidates for the Teachers Legislative Council elections, he announced the party has declared its candidate for the biennial council elections. He wished the nominee all the best in advance and congratulate him for his 'victory'

Referring to the situation in Telangana, Chugh said 'injustice' is being done to every section of society. "Youth are being made victims and shown false dreams; the administration has broken down in every region. But KCR is sitting in Pragati Bhavan, not bothering about the woes of people across the State".

Taking a dig at KCR, he said in the last Assembly session he should have given answers to people and the promises made by the government to them."He spent more time on the BJP and the Prime Minister. It is also an insult to the Assembly; accusing someone who is not present is an insult to constitutional values".

Chugh said people of the country and of Telangana have now understood that KCR does not want to get caught in corruption, arrogance and dynastic politics.

"People are fed up with TRS (BRS). They will teach a lesson to KCR and BRS in the upcoming Assembly elections".