BJP, BRS spreading falsehood: Revanth

Nalgonda: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regretted that both the BJP and BRS were spreading falsehood over the achievements of the Telangana government in the last year.

Addressing the mammoth gathering at the public meeting here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said it was only the Congress government that had given 55,000 jobs in one year and implemented the loan waiver scheme to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore in one year. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show that any BJP-ruled state, including Gujarat where he was CM for 15 years, achieved this. “If Modi can do that”, he said, “I will go to Delhi and apologise.” Union Minister J P Nadda addressing the BJP rally on Saturday at Hyderabad levelled all kinds of allegations against the government. “It is unfortunate that BJP leaders like G Kishan Reddy and Eatala Rajender were copying the allegations made by BRS and alleging that the state government had failed. ‘Nakal Marne Ke Liye Bhi Akal Chahiye’;” he said and added that this was what the state BJP leaders were lacking.

Reiterating that the government was committed to rejuvenating the Musi river to save Nalgonda from becoming the most uninhabitable place, Revanth Reddy said that WHO had flagged Nalgonda as red which means that it was the most unhealthy place to live as its water was dangerously polluted.

Revanth said, “Come what may, the government will take up the project.” He called upon the people to defeat all those forces who obstruct the programme in the ensuing local body elections. He said it would be the responsibility of the people of Nalgonda to show these parties their place.

Revanth blamed the KCR regime for the delay in finding a solution for Nalgonda’s fluoride problem. He said if the previous government had completed the 44-km long SLBC (Srisailam Left Bank Canal) tunnel which was started by the previous Congress government in the united AP, it would solve the fluorosis problem. This longest tunnel would have helped Nalgonda to get Krishna water, and the problem of fluoride would have been solved permanently and provided water for irrigation to about 3.5 lakh acres and drinking water to over 500 villages.

While questioning KCR about his continuous absence during Assembly sessions, Revanth Reddy held that it was high time that he introspected his behaviour.

Reminding KCR how Congress, despite facing continuous defeat for two terms and losing the position of CLP leader in Telangana, had played a key role in the Assembly. But KCR never utilised his experience for the sake of the people of Telangana. “It does not suit your position to confine yourself to the farmhouse after losing power,” the CM said. “Instead, he unleashed a batch of people who are continuously opposing any development,” the CM added. The Chief Minister assured the farmers that the Rythu Bharosa would be implemented after the Sankranti festival. He asked the farmers not to believe the BRS propaganda.