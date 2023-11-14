BJP candidate denies code violation

Nizamabad: A palpable tension filled the air at BJP’s candidate for Nizamabad Urban, Dhanpal Suryanarayan’s residence on Monday morning when, against the stipulated 10am departure time, the police issued notices citing an election code violation.

Responding swiftly, Suryanarayana convened a press conference at the BJP district office, shedding light on the accusations. During the media interaction, Suryanarayana pointedly asserted that the allegations were an attempt to divert attention from the repercussions of Bigala’s corruption.

He questioned the relocation of Kalabharati, the State’s premier urban constituency, under the cloud of corruption, emphasising the concerns of the electorate regarding the delayed disbursement of Kalyana Lakshmi funds and pending new pension allocations.