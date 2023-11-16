BJP candidate Prahlada says Mulugu development is only possible with Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA candidate for Mulugu Constituency Ajmira Prahalad said that the state will develop only when it comes to power and with Modi. BJP MLA candidate Ajmira Prahalad along with BJP district president Chintalapudi Bhaskar Reddy conducted election campaign in several villages of Somlatanda, Madhav Rao Palle and Kodishala Kunta in Mulugu Mandal on Thursday.

He told the people that he is contesting in Bharatiya Janata Party with the intention of developing our constituency.

He said that there is no development made by her in Mulugu constituency and asked the people that development is possible in Mulugu only with the BJP party and that everyone should vote for him.

Earlier, about one hundred people from Bandarupalli village of Mulugu mandal joined the BJP at the BJP party office in Mulugu district center. On this occasion, Prahlada invited them to join the party