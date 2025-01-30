BJP can’t wipe out Communists: CPI

Warangal: The BJP-led Central government has conspired to suppress the Communists, CPI national executive member Chada Venkat Reddy said. Addressing the cadre at the centennial of the party in Hanumakonda on Wednesday, he said that the BJP is daydreaming about wiping out the

Communists; however, it’s a herculean task as long as the economic disparities remain in the society.

“The BJP has an agenda to undermine Communism in the garb of killing the Maoists. The Centre should stop encounters unconditionally,” Reddy said. He said that the CPI has always fought to restore the rights of the poor. Reddy said that the Congress Government in the State needs to fulfill its election promises or else face the ire of the CPI. CPI Assistant Secretary Takkalapally Srinivas Rao demanded that Congress provide land titles to the shelterless poor who occupied government lands. “People sent the BRS packing home as it failed to fulfill its promises during its decade-long rule,” Rao said.

Earlier, the CPI cadre took out a rally from Ekasila Park to Haritha Hotel where the centennial was organised. Leaders Nedunuri Jyothy, Siraboina Karunakar, Adari Srinivas, Manda Sadalaxmi, Panjala Ramesh, Thota Bikshapathi, Maddela Yellesh, Karre Laxman, Munagala Bikshapathi,

B Santhosh, U Ramulu, N Odelu, M Linga Reddy and Goli Raji Reddy were among others present.