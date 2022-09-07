BJP cashing in on situation post Krishnaiah's murder

Khammam: The Bharathiya Janata Party which has been taking advantage of every issue to gain political mileage in the State, is now cashing in on the situation prevailing after murder of TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah, a cousin of CPM State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram.

What the BJP is doing is also hinting at the possible exit of a senior politician in the district and former minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao. Krishnaiah was mainly known as the follower of Nageshwar Rao, besides being a TRS leader in Teldarupalli village in Khammam Rural mandal.

The incidents that followed Krishnaiah's murder made the TRS cadres at Teldarupalli, his family members and even Nageshwar Rao to think that the party has disowned the family. More than the family of the slain leader, it left Nageshwar Rao's followers sulking.

Except Nageshwar Rao and Palair MLA K Upender Reddy, no prominent leader of the TRS neither visited nor consoled the bereaved family members. No TRS leader, including the party district presidents of Khammam and Kothagudem and the local minister condemned the murder.

However, in a usual manner, Union Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma, BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana and the local BJP leaders paid a visit to the deceased Krishnaiah's home and consoled the family members. The minister assured the family members of support in all possible way.

This development made many to think that Nageshwar Rao may quit the TRS which he denies. Nageswara Rao is upset that the party's district and State leadership undermined his follower's death.

Further rubbing salt into the wound, the TRS leadership has been shaking hands with CPM leader Tammineni Veerabhadram, whom Krishnaiah's family members held responsible for the murder.

It is learnt that the majority of TRS cadres and leaders in the district are appalled at the way the party leadership is rubbing shoulders with those who are accused of its own party leader's murder for the sake of Munugode by-election.

Union Minister Verma, during his visit also alleged that the TRS party was not helping its own party leaders for political needs and supporting CPM leaders. Koteshwar Rao who was number one accused in the case was later made accused number 9, which is said to be due to the favour of the ruling party.

In the wake of all these, it is being widely rumoured that Nageshwar Rao may shift his loyalty towards BJP. The proposed visit of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to Teldarupalli on Sep 10 is giving strength to the rumours.

Speaking to The Hans India, BJP district chief Satyanarayana said that the people in the district are observing the developments surrounding TRS leader Krishnaiah's murder. It was a purely a political murder aimed at eliminating rivals.

What is strange is how the TRS leadership failed to support the family and even weeks passed the district police failed to give police security to the victim's family, he said while demanding the government to order a CBI probe into Krishnaiah's murder.