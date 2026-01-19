BJP challenges Revanth Reddy’s charge of “divisive politics”

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Sunday launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for branding the BJP a “divisive party,” calling the remark a display of selective memory and political theatrics rather than informed leadership.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s comments at the CPI’s centenary rally in Khammam, BJP state chief spokesperson NV Subash said the allegation was not just misleading but deeply ironic. “Before pointing fingers, the Congress leadership must answer a simple question: who governed this country for over six decades after Independence, and what kind of politics did they institutionalise?” he asked.

Subash said it was the Congress that perfected the politics of appeasement and social segmentation, often framing communities through the prism of caste, creed and vote bank rather than citizenship and equality. “You cannot spend decades ruling the nation, presiding over outdated systems and divisive narratives, and then accuse others of inheriting or promoting ‘colonial thinking,’” he said.

He further argued that political independence did not automatically translate into legal or institutional decolonisation. For decades after 1947, successive Congress governments retained large parts of the colonial-era legal and administrative framework, often without substantive reform. “It is only since 2014 that sustained efforts have been made to dismantle that colonial hangover—by modernising laws, redefining governance structures, and asserting a policy framework aligned with India’s national priorities,” Subash said.

The BJP leader also took aim at the Congress government’s push for caste-based surveys, arguing that such exercises risk deepening social fault lines rather than healing them. “This obsession with classification over cohesion does not empower society; it fractures it,” he said.

In contrast, Subash asserted that the BJP and its NDA allies are committed to an inclusive agenda that transcends religious and social boundaries. “Our vision is not about pitting one community against another. It is about equal opportunity and equal dignity—for Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and every citizen, who calls this country home.”

Subash urged the Chief Minister to rise above rhetoric and engage in substantive governance. “Leadership demands responsibility, not slogans. Telangana deserves clarity, not contradictions, and unity, not politically convenient narratives,” he said.