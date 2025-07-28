BJP chief nails Cong govt’s lies on urea shortage in TG

Hyderabad / Gadwal: Presidentof Telangana State BJP unit N Ramchander Rao criticized the Congress government for failing to tackle various issues facing the public since it took office. He criticized the administration for failing to fulfill its promises and for mishandling critical issues such as agricultural support and student safety, while also lacking accountability.

Speaking to the media in Wanaparthy after a meeting with party workers, Rao urged BJP members to work diligently for victory in the upcoming elections, citing widespread disillusionment with the current government. “Citizens of the state have been enduring severe hardships after voting Congress into power, and the government has completely failed to provide relief,” he asserted.

Rao directly challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s recent remarks on the government’s financial difficulties, which included an admission of struggles to pay employee salaries. “What happened to the big promises made to the people?”Rao urged the state to provide jobs for families displaced by major lift irrigation projects and criticized the insufficient compensation given to affected individuals.

On the agricultural front, the BJP chief lashed out at the state’s handling of fertilizer distribution, daring Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao to debate the reported urea shortages. He argued that, under the Union government, Telangana had received an excess supply of urea:

“The Centre has supplied 12.02 lakh metric tonnes, surpassing the 9.5 lakh metric tonnes needed by Telangana. There is an additional 2.5 lakh metric tonnes this year,” Rao emphasized.

Despite this surplus, he alleged that fertilizer scarcity persists due to the state government’s failures. He accused local authorities of empowering middlemen and enabling the diversion of fertilizers to the black market. “The government is trying to shift blame and create confusion among farmers while making false accusations against the Centre,” Rao said, calling on Congress leaders to answer for their “gross negligence.”

During his tour of multiple districts, including Gadwal—a significant cotton seed producer—Rao highlighted persistent weaknesses in agricultural infrastructure and alleged a lack of meaningful support for farmers. He maintained that the issue is unique to Telangana, as fertilizer shortages are not reportedly seen in other states, challenging Minister Tummala to a public debate and urging farmers to demand answers.

Rao also turned attention to the state’s response to student safety after visiting girls who had reportedly fallen ill following an alleged food poisoning incident at Gurukul schools in Uyyalawada, Nagarkurnool. “Such food poisoning cases are happening because of the government’s negligence,” Rao said, urging a comprehensive inquiry into food quality and sanitation standards in hostels. According to reports, 115 female students complained of stomach pain and vomiting after dinner, resulting in hospital visits and several students requiring further medical care.

He pressed the government to verify the quality of rice, milk, and other items provided to students and institute robust measures to prevent similar incidents.

BJP district leaders, including DK Aruna Garu and Dr. Sigdha Reddy, joined Rao in Gadwal to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat,” symbolizing party unity amid growing calls for accountability. With the BJP intensifying its campaign across Telangana’s districts, Rao’s remarks are likely to raise the stakes ahead of the crucial local body elections.