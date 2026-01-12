BJP chief Ramchander Rao slams Congress over temple attacks

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State unit President N Ramachander Rao launched a scathing attack on the Congress government, alleging that Hindus in the state are facing increasing insecurity under its rule.

Addressing the public on Saturday, Rao said that temple attacks and violence against cow protectors are occurring almost daily across Telangana, and these are not isolated incidents but part of a “dangerous pattern.”

He accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s administration of showing “serious negligence” towards Hindu safety and faith, while indulging in appeasement politics to secure vote banks. “This is not a normal situation. This is the real face of Congress,” Rao declared, adding that the party has ideologically transformed into a pro-Muslim League and Maoist-friendly organisation.

Citing the recent incident in Malkajgiri, Rao condemned the desecration of the sacred Kattamaisamma temple premises, where a man allegedly defiled the temple. He described it as a “grave attack on the Hindu faith” and criticised the silence of the Congress government, BRS leaders, and mainstream media. “Their silence proves one harsh truth—whatever happens to Hindus in Telangana, the system does not care,” he said.

Rao asserted that only the BJP is raising its voice boldly for Hindus, while other parties ignore the community for electoral gains. He warned that the BJP will not remain a silent spectator to attacks on Hindu beliefs.

“We will fight for temple protection, for the dignity of Hindus, and for the safety of cows. This is not for political benefit—it is a cultural struggle,” he emphasised.

The BJP state chief sent a strong message of resistance, declaring that the party will continue to stand by the Hindu community and safeguard their faith. He urged people to unite against attacks on temples and traditions.