BJP chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao hails Tamilisai Soundararajan's initiative on Covid situation in Telangana

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana welcomed the initiative of the State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to review State government's measures in tackling Covid-19 crisis in the State.

In a statement here on Thursday, Telangana BJP chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao, said that the Governor's regular interventions have become necessary to mitigate the ongoing health crisis in Telangana against the backdrop of the elected head of the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao missing in action for over 10 days from the frontline management of Covid-19 crisis in the State.

Rao thanked the Governor for interacting with managements of private hospitals to ensure they follow best ethical practices and not exploit the Covid-19 patients by charging disproportionately for admission and treatment.

The BJP leader said that his party feels that the Chief Minister and the Health Minister have clearly been irresponsible both in ramping up health infrastructure in the State and regulating the private hospitals fleecing Covid-19 patients.

He demanded CM KCR to take immediate measures to expand hospital beds, tests and treatment to reduce Covid-19 deaths in the State.