X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

BJP chief Spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao hails Tamilisai Soundararajan's initiative on Covid situation in Telangana

BJP chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao

BJP chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao

Highlights

Governor's intervention necessary as CM has been missing from action, says BJP leader K Krishna Saagar Rao

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana welcomed the initiative of the State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to review State government's measures in tackling Covid-19 crisis in the State.

In a statement here on Thursday, Telangana BJP chief Spokesperson, K Krishna Saagar Rao, said that the Governor's regular interventions have become necessary to mitigate the ongoing health crisis in Telangana against the backdrop of the elected head of the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao missing in action for over 10 days from the frontline management of Covid-19 crisis in the State.

Rao thanked the Governor for interacting with managements of private hospitals to ensure they follow best ethical practices and not exploit the Covid-19 patients by charging disproportionately for admission and treatment.

The BJP leader said that his party feels that the Chief Minister and the Health Minister have clearly been irresponsible both in ramping up health infrastructure in the State and regulating the private hospitals fleecing Covid-19 patients.

He demanded CM KCR to take immediate measures to expand hospital beds, tests and treatment to reduce Covid-19 deaths in the State.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X