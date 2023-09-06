BJP condemns TN Minister’s remark

Sathupallli: BJP on Tuesday mounted an attack on the INDIA bloc over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark, and said that while the group has insulted Hindus.

Led by senior Dalit leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, the BJP cadres took out a huge protest at Sathupalli town on Tuesday.

Later, the leaders burnt an effigy of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and raised slogans against him. Speaking on occasion, Namburi said that the leaders of the INDIA coalition are competing among themselves in abusing Hinduism. “A competition of abusing, cursing and humiliating India’s civilization and basic faith—Sanatan Dharma—has started among the leaders of this arrogant coalition,” he said.

He demanded the Tamil Nadu Minister to tender apology to all the Hindus. He asked why Rahul Gandhi was quiet over the comments.