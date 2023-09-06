Live
- Alert!!!!! Banks holidays are many in September
- SVIMS senior faculty felicitated on Teachers’ Day
- Characteristics of growing up in a controlled parenting environment
- Visakhapatnam: Rally held to promote awareness on eye donation
- BJP condemns TN Minister’s remark
- Visakhapatnam: Mayor imparts lessons to students
- Moosarambagh flyover re-opened for public
- Teachers’ role indispensable in students’ future: MP Reddappa
- Is India really struggling with an unskilled workforce?
- Exquisite lehenga designs to keep an eye on for weddings
Just In
BJP condemns TN Minister’s remark
BJP on Tuesday mounted an attack on the INDIA bloc over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark, and said that while the group has insulted Hindus.
Sathupallli: BJP on Tuesday mounted an attack on the INDIA bloc over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatan Dharma’ remark, and said that while the group has insulted Hindus.
Led by senior Dalit leader Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao, the BJP cadres took out a huge protest at Sathupalli town on Tuesday.
Later, the leaders burnt an effigy of Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and raised slogans against him. Speaking on occasion, Namburi said that the leaders of the INDIA coalition are competing among themselves in abusing Hinduism. “A competition of abusing, cursing and humiliating India’s civilization and basic faith—Sanatan Dharma—has started among the leaders of this arrogant coalition,” he said.
He demanded the Tamil Nadu Minister to tender apology to all the Hindus. He asked why Rahul Gandhi was quiet over the comments.