BJP confident of winning 3 MLC seats: Kishan Reddy

Bhongir: Union Minister of Coals & Mines Kishan Reddy expressed confidence that the BJP party would win three MLC seats, citing growing public opposition to the Congress government in the State.

He accused both Congress and BRS of lacking the courage to contest directly, resorting instead to political maneuvering.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, he criticised the government for pending DA hikes, failure to provide retirement benefits, and unfulfilled job promises.

He questioned Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy on their pledge to create two lakh jobs within a year, urging them to face unemployed youth at Ashok Na-gar Library.

Reddy also pointed out delays in fee reimbursement, the

absence of the Vidya Bharosa card, and the continued struggles of government employees under GO 317, blaming both BRS and Congress for failing them.

He alleged that Congress, like BRS, is now involved in MLA poaching, referencing Danam Nagender con-testing for an MP seat without resigning from his current position.

“The Congress came to power in the name of change, but the people have seen no difference,” he said.