BJP conspiring to halt development in TS: Singer Deshapathi Srinivas

Warangal: There are some forces trying to sabotage the development in Telangana through destructive politics, noted poet and singer Deshapathi Srinivas said, speaking at the Deeksha Diwas organised under the aegis of Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar here on Tuesday. It may be mentioned here that Deeksha Diwas is observed every year to mark fast-unto-death launched by the TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on November 29, 2009 that eventually paved the way for the State bifurcation.

"The BJP-led Central government was conspiring to halt the development in Telangana; however, it will remain a dream for that party. People in Telangana were aware of the divisive politics of the BJP," Deshapathi said.

Referring to the events that led KCR to go on 'fast-unto-death' in 2009, Deshapathi said that it united the whole Telangana, strengthening the will for a separate State. Deshapathi recalled the contribution of Vinay Bhaskar in the fight for separate Telangana. Vinay led from the front from Warangal and supported KCR right through the agitation, he added.

Deshapathi also recalled the role of poet Kaloji Narayana Rao, poet Dasarathi and Prof Jayashankar who ignited the passion for separate Telangana. He said that people in the region have the bravery of Kakatiyas and boldness of Sammakka Saralamma. Speaking on the occasion, Vinay said that he was always inspired by KCR. I thank my cadre who always supported me right through the Telangana Movement and after. He said that the indefinite hunger strike by KCR was a watershed moment in the history of Telangana.

Financial analyst Prof D Papa Rao said, "Even though I hail from Andhra region, I supported Telangana. It's awe-inspiring to say that people followed the Gandhian way to achieve separate Telangana." He criticised the Centre for privatising several public sector units (PSUs).

Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority chairman Sundar Raj Yadav, District Libraries chairman Azeez Khan, former KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy were among others present.