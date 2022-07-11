BJP dares KCR to dissolve assembly, go for elections

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chug said on Monday that his party welcome Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao's challenge to go in for the immediate elections with a minor amendment. He said the CM wants the BJP to decide the dates, which is not constitutional.

The BJP demands the Chief Minister dissolve the Assembly and, if he has the guts, call for elections to seek a fresh mandate. The election commission will decide the dates. The BJP is ready anytime, even if the elections are held 15 days from now. Adding, "Good things must happen quickly.The BJP demands that KCR initiate the process."

The BJP leader said his party strongly condemns the irresponsible and provocative statements of KCR against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister UP Sri Yogi Adityanath. It is unbecoming on the part of CM KCR to use objectionable language against the Prime Minister and the constitutional functionaries and people like Yogi who is a spiritual person. Further, he termed the CM, as a habitual offender in using foul language against the PM, whom the world reveres as a statesman who gave India an impeccable, corruption-free and transformative government during the last 8 years. Also, Modi is making sincere efforts to hoist the flag of India to the top of the world.

It is shameful that he comments on the dress of Yogi, which is the attire of Rishis of our Sanatana Dharma. He also asked what is KCR's problem if Modi wants to make India a Viswa Guru?

Why is KCR so against India and its progress?

Further, the nervous, shaky TRS chief is clearly rattled by the massive response of people after watching Modi's public meeting on parade grounds.

People want freedom from the corrupt dynastic government which has no control over the law and order situation in the state where a slew of allegations of atrocities are on the police themselves.

Tarun Chug said the people of Telangana have decided to bid farewell to this government. "We have already set up a countdown watch in our state office. KCR is shivering with fear. KCR's days are numbered."

Coming down heavily on the TRS chief, he said he called out the cynical attitude of KCR towards India as a nation. In the past, the TRS chief joined the gang of liberals who questioned the truth of surgical strikes. Called Indian army couldn't prevent Chinese aggression in Arunachal. states about the rupee's devaluation. said that the GDP of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is better than that of India. But, CM KCR who talked about the rupee falling against the dollar fails to take note that the entire world acknowledges the fact that India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and one of the quickest to recover from a COVID hit. The rupee is doing well against other currencies. The dollar escalation is a temporary phenomenon due to wartime conditions.

On KCR's comments about an undeclared emergency in the country, he asked how could he hold a press conference if there are emergency conditions? He didn't know what was an emergency and the conditions thereof in 1975.

On weak PM comments, Tarun Chug asked: Is PM weak for administering 200 crore vaccines which even the superpowers couldn't do? Is he weak because he temporarily halted a bloody conflict between Russia and Ukraine to save Indians? Is he weak because in Telangana itself he has freely distributed food grains to 1.92 crore poor people? But, certainly, Modi is weak for he could not perpetuate dynastic politics and corruption, Tarun Chug said. Taking a dig at CM KCR, Tarun Chug said that Telangana is number one registering an average of 36.9 POCSO cases. It is also the number one land surplus state in a debt trap with a debt burden of 25 per cent of the State GSDP. People will decide who are strong and weak, but let CM KCR focus on the problems of woes of people and farmers caused due to incessant rains in the State, he said.