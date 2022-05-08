BJP delegates meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: The BJP delegation on Sunday met Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan. The party leaders handed over a report of honour killing in Saroornagar that took place a few days ago. The Governor is believed to have given assurance to look into the issue and provide justice to the kin of the deceased. Addressing the media, BJP leader A Chandrashekar said that four people murdered Nagaraju who married a Muslim woman. The leader said that though the police had arrested two accused but let go the other two as there from TRS and MIM. He said that the Governor had given them assurance and will look into the matter. The BJP leaders alleged that the TRS has utterly failed in maintaining Law & Order in the State. They also alleged that goons rae freely roaming in the State and resorting to honour killings, murders and criminal acts.

On Saturday, The 24th day of Praja Sangrama yatra lead by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay reached Jadcherla on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, the BJP leader slammed the TRS government stating that the people in the state are having no security and particularly for those who are going for inter-caste marriages, they are being brutally murdered in the broad daylight in the name of honour killings.

Bandi Sanjay alleged that the entire police machinery is busy in serving the TRS leaders and they have no time to provide security to the public whereas as the goons are roaming freely killing the innocent and poor people in the State. He called up on the people to throw away this government as it has failed in all fronts and urged them to give BJP a chance.

Citing various instances of murders and honour killings that have occurred in Telangana, Bandi said that ever since the TRS government had taken charge, there have been various incidents of honour killings in the State. Not just that, goons are freely roaming and have no fear and killing anybody they want. This clearly shows that the government had completely failed to provide security to the people and letting the goons and murderers to roam freely.

Bandi alleged that the TRS government is partnering with AIMIM and giving free hand to goons who are fearlessly resorting to criminal acts and even not hesitating to murder people in the name of honour killing. "We demand the TRS government to take strict actions against the killers of Nagaraju, who has been brutally murdered for marrying a Muslim girl.

Not just this, the dalits and poor have no security in Telangana and whoever goes against the TRS leaders or TRS party and questions their wrong deeds, they are being slapped with false cases and jailed.

The TRS is not letting the police to do their duty independently and using it for their own purpose to suppress and nullify those who questions the TRS," alleged Bandi Sanjay.

On the 24th day of Prajasangarma Yatra, Bandi Sanjay started his walkathon from Tirumala hills gate and reached Kotta Thanda, Malleboeipally gate and Shankaraapally villages. Later in the evening Bandi Sanjay's yatra reached Housing board in Jadcherla municipality, where in hundreds of BJP activists and local leaders from Jadcherla welcomed Bandi Sanjay by showering flowers. From Housing board Bandi Sanjay's yatra reached New Bus stand, Kavarampet raod, Gandhi Nagar, Ambedkar chowk, Saraswathi colony, Venkateshwara Colony and finally reached Ayyappa Swamy temple before addressing a large gathering of people in Jadcherla.

Earlier at Nakkala Banda Tanda, Sanjay Kumar paid tributes marking 77th Jayanti of Baddam Balreddy, local BJP leader and recollected his services to the BJP party from Jadcherla.

Later the BJP leader also paid rich floral tributes to the statue of BJP National Leader Pramod Mahajan and recollected his services to the nation.

Similarly,BJP MLA Raja Singh, on Saturday strongly condemned the honour killing incident that occurred in Saroornagar recently. He has questioned MIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi for failing to respond to the murder of a Hindu man who married a Muslim woman. Raja Singh has questioned the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief about the horrible incident that occurred in his parliamentary constituency.

Earlier in the day, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday condemned the honour killing incident that took place in Saroornagar in Telangana and termed it as a "criminal act" as per constitution and Islam.

While addressing the public in Hyderabad, Telangana, he said, "We condemn the (honour killing) incident that took place in Saroornagar. The woman willingly decided to get married. Her brother doesn't have any right to kill her husband. It's a criminal act as per constitution & the worst crime as per Islam." "This incident is being given another colour since yesterday. Didn't the Police here arrest the accused immediately? They have arrested him. We do not stand with the murderers," he added.

While talking about communal violence incidents in Jahangirpuri and Khargone, he said, "I want to say that whichever religious procession is taken out, there should be high resolution CCTV put up on the Mosque and whenever there is a procession moving, then it should be live telecast on Facebook so that the world should know who is throwing stones." Earlier on Thursday, Hyderabad's Saroornagar police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi for their involvement in the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju.

Hyderabad's Saroornagar police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi for their involvement in the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju The accused have been identified as Syed Mobin Ahmed, brother of Ashrin Sulthana and Mohammed Masood Ahmed.

Both the accused were arrested on Thursday and are being produced before the Hon'ble Court for judicial custody, Saroornagar police had stated.

"Case registered under IPC Section 302, SC/ST Act. The probe is to be concluded soon. We'll apply at fast track court so that its trial is concluded soon and accused are punished. The deceased's family will be provided with monetary benefits, job", DCP of LB Nagar had stated. Earlier on Wednesday, a newlywed couple riding a bike was attacked with an iron rod and stabbed at 9 pm resulting in the man being killed on the spot at Panjala Anil Kumar Colony of Saroornagar in Hyderabad.

According to police, both the accused developed grudge against the deceased as he had married the sister of the accused Syed Mobin Ahmed.

"The deceased Billipuram Nagaraju, who belongs to SC-Mala Community, and Ashrin Sulthana of the Muslim community were in love for more than five years. They were classmates from school and both studied in the same school and college. She is the sister of the accused Syed Mobin Ahmed. Sensing that his sister was in love with the deceased, Mobin had warned her. On January 30, she came out of her house situated at IDPL Colony, Balanagar leaving her mobile phone in her house itself. On the next day, Nagaraju and Ashrin Sulthana got married at Arya Samaj in Old City, Hyderabad", police statement had read.