BJP Demands CBI Inquiry Into Alleged Phone Tapping Scandal in Telangana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest at Dharna chowk demanding an inquiry into the phone tapping allegations by the state government in Telangana. BJP MP Laxman who claimed to be a victim of phone tapping himself, questioned why the government was relying on questionable means to investigate the case.

BJP MP Laxman, who addressed the gathering, accused BRS Chief KCR of misusing the surveillance system for his own political gain. He alleged that phone tapping was used to manipulate voters and suppress opponents during by-elections. Laxman also claimed that the it was done without the approval of the Centre, in violation of the Telecom Regulatory Act.

Furthermore, Laxman expressed suspicion that KCR may have made a corrupt deal with the Congress leadership, leading to the misuse of power. He called for the case to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure that those responsible for the illegal phone tapping are held accountable.

The BJP leader also denounced the filing of illegal cases against party leader BL Santosh, suggesting that such actions were a ploy to protect Kavita from a liquor case. Laxman vowed to continue fighting politically and legally until the culprits behind the phone tapping scandal are brought to justice.