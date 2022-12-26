BJP demands Rs 100 cr for Lord Rama temple

Khammam: Bharatiya Janata Party Kothagudem district wing president Koneru Satyanarayana (Chinni) has demanded that the BRS government immediately release Rs 100 crore for the temple development, which was included in the budget. Speaking to media on Monday, he conveyed special thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had sanctioned Rs 90 crore under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.

He said the Lord Rama devotees were expressing happiness over the sanction of funds under the scheme. He said it showed how the BJP government was caring for Hindus and paying obeisance to Lord Rama.

The BJP leader informed that President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Rs 40 crore worth development activities as part of the first phase of development activities under the PRASAD scheme at the Lord Rama temple on Wednesday.

He asked to the BRS government to immediately release Rs 1000 crore as announced by the CM KCR during his visit to the temple town during the floods. He criticised the BRS government had failed to ensure all-round development of the state. He hoped that the BJP would come to power in the general elections.